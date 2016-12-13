Dhaka, Sunday, January 01, 2017

Investment still a challenge: Muhith

DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS)-Finance Minister AMA Muhith today said paving the way for sufficient investment would be a challenge for Bangladesh economy in 2017. "Investment is still a challenge. 2016 was a good year for the country and I hope it will be the same in 2017 also", he told the journalists... More...

Quader for repairing highways before rainy season

DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS) - Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Oabidul Quader today asked officials concerned to complete the ongoing repair work of roads and highways before the next rainy season. "Rain cannot be made an excuse to defer the work by any means," h... More...

No security threat following Liton killing: Kamal

DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS)- Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said there is no security threat following the ki... More...

JP will contest next polls alone: Ershad

DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS) - Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Hussain Mohammad Ershad today said his party would contest in... More...

Fundamentalist elements kill Liton in a planed way: Quader

DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS) - Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader toda... More...

International

India mine collapse toll rises to 17 as rescue effort continues

NEW DELHI, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - The death toll from a mine collapse in eastern India's Jharkhand state rose to 17 Sunday as rescue workers continued to search for the bodies of six missing miners. A massive mound of earth caved in late Thursday at Lalmatia open cast mine, around 240 miles (390... More...

Indonesian tourist boat blaze kills 23

JAKARTA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - A massive fire erupted in a boat carrying hundreds of local tourists to an island north of the Indonesian capital Jakarta Sunday, leaving at least 23 dead and 17 injured, officials said. Another 17 were missing while 194 were rescued after the Zahro Express burst ... More...

Crowd packs in for the 'ball drop' in New York

NEW YORK, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - Thousands of people crammed into New York City's Times Square in Saturday, in a raucou... More...

S Korea acting president promises return to stability

SEOUL, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - South Korea's acting president pledged a return to stability Sunday in a New Year message... More...

New Thai king urges unity in New Year's Eve address

BANGKOK, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - Thailand's new King Maha Vajiralongkorn urged his subjects to unite in a New Year's Eve... More...

Sports

National handball meet begins

DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS)- The EXIM Bank 26th National Handball competition (Men's) began today (Sunday) at Shaheed Cap... More...

Bangladesh take on Maldives in second semi-final tomorrow

DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS) - Bangladesh will take on Maldives in the second semifinal of Women's SAFF Championship sche... More...

District

Textbook festival held in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 1, 2016(BSS) - The Textbook Festival Day-2017 was celebrated here today with distribution of free textbooks to prima... More...

School children happy getting new books in Rangpur Div

RANGPUR, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS) - Thousands of the students of primary and secondary level educational institutions became... More...

Economic

Banking sector passes a steady year

DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS) - Banking sector passed a steady year in 2016 as there was no report of any big corruption th... More...

Climate Change

Switzerland sees driest December in 150 years: meteorologists

GENEVA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - Switzerland has just experienced its driest Dece... More...

Entertainment & Arts

Shawkat Osman's 100th birth anniversary tomorrow

DHAKA, Jan 1, 2106 (BSS) -The 100th birth anniversary of novelist and short story writer Sheikh Azizur Rahman popularly known as Shawkat Osman, will be celebrated tomorrow amid holding different programmes. To mark the day, different cultural and social organisations arr... More...

Technology

Foxconn invests $8 bn in China LCD plant

BEIJING, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - Taiwan tech-giant Foxconn plans to build an $8.8-billion factory in China, state media said Saturday, amid reports its billionaire boss is cooling off on future US investments.

Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, will spend the vast sum on an industrial com... More...

Education

UGC chairman visits JU projects

DHAKA, Jan, 2017 (BSS) - University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Abdul Mannan today visited different projects undertaken by Jahangirnagar University (JU) under World Bank and Bangladesh Research and Education Network (BdREN).

... More...

Weather

Moderate fog likely

DHAKA, Jan 01, 2017 (BSS) - Trough of westerly low lies over the Sub-Himalayan W... More...