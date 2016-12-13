DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS)-Finance Minister AMA Muhith today said paving the way for sufficient investment would be a challenge for Bangladesh economy in 2017. "Investment is still a challenge. 2016 was a good year for the country and I hope it will be the same in 2017 also", he told the journalists... More...
DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS) - Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Oabidul Quader today asked officials concerned to complete the ongoing repair work of roads and highways before the next rainy season. "Rain cannot be made an excuse to defer the work by any means," h... More...
DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS)- Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said there is no security threat following the ki... More...
DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS) - Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Hussain Mohammad Ershad today said his party would contest in... More...
DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS) - Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader toda... More...
NEW DELHI, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - The death toll from a mine collapse in eastern India's Jharkhand state rose to 17 Sunday as rescue workers continued to search for the bodies of six missing miners. A massive mound of earth caved in late Thursday at Lalmatia open cast mine, around 240 miles (390... More...
JAKARTA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - A massive fire erupted in a boat carrying hundreds of local tourists to an island north of the Indonesian capital Jakarta Sunday, leaving at least 23 dead and 17 injured, officials said. Another 17 were missing while 194 were rescued after the Zahro Express burst ... More...
NEW YORK, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - Thousands of people crammed into New York City's Times Square in Saturday, in a raucou... More...
SEOUL, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - South Korea's acting president pledged a return to stability Sunday in a New Year message... More...
BANGKOK, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - Thailand's new King Maha Vajiralongkorn urged his subjects to unite in a New Year's Eve... More...
DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS)- The EXIM Bank 26th National Handball competition (Men's) began today (Sunday) at Shaheed Cap... More...
DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS) - Bangladesh will take on Maldives in the second semifinal of Women's SAFF Championship sche... More...
KHULNA, Jan 1, 2016(BSS) - The Textbook Festival Day-2017 was celebrated here today with distribution of free textbooks to prima... More...
RANGPUR, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS) - Thousands of the students of primary and secondary level educational institutions became... More...
DHAKA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS) - Banking sector passed a steady year in 2016 as there was no report of any big corruption th... More...
GENEVA, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - Switzerland has just experienced its driest Dece... More...
DHAKA, Jan 1, 2106 (BSS) -The 100th birth anniversary of novelist and short story writer Sheikh Azizur Rahman popularly known as Shawkat Osman, will be celebrated tomorrow amid holding different programmes. To mark the day, different cultural and social organisations arr... More...
BEIJING, Jan 1, 2017 (BSS/AFP) - Taiwan tech-giant Foxconn plans to build an $8.8-billion factory in China, state media said Saturday, amid reports its billionaire boss is cooling off on future US investments.
Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, will spend the vast sum on an industrial com... More...
DHAKA, Jan, 2017 (BSS) - University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Abdul Mannan today visited different projects undertaken by Jahangirnagar University (JU) under World Bank and Bangladesh Research and Education Network (BdREN).
... More...
DHAKA, Jan 01, 2017 (BSS) - Trough of westerly low lies over the Sub-Himalayan W... More...