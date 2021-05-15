Mild heat wave sweeping over parts of country

DHAKA, May 15, 2021 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department

(BMD) today said a mild heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi,

Khulna and Barishal divisions and the regions of Rangamati, Chandpur,

M.Court and Sayedpur and it may continue.

The met office, in a 24-hour weather forecast commencing from 6pm

today, predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied

by temporary gusty or squally wind at a few places over Dhaka,

Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places

over Rangpur, Barishal, Khulna and Chattogram divisions.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain

nearly unchanged over the country during the period, it said.

Today’s highest temperature of the country was recorded 38 degrees

Celsius at Jashore station in Khulna division and minimum temperature

20.4 degrees Celsius at Mymensingh station in Mymensingh division.

The sun will rise at 5:15am and set at 6:35pm tomorrow in the capital.