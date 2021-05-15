‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ to be rescreened on May 17 on TV channels

DHAKA, May 15, 2021 (BSS) – ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’, a docudrama

bringing to life the trials and tribulations of Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina went through following the assassination of her father

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is set to be rescreened on

television channels on her homecoming day on May 17.

The locally and globally acclaimed docudrama will be screened on BTV

and BTV World at 3:30 pm on the day while some private-run television

channels will also screen it, said a press release of Centre for

Research and Information (CRI) here today.

‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ was premiered at Star Cineplex on

November 15 in 2018. Following its screening at Star Cineplex,

Blockbuster Cinemas, Modhumita Cinema Hall, and Silver Screen, the

docudrama reigned at the box office for two weeks in a row.

The sweeping popularity prompted its screening in 35 cinema halls

across the country.

CRI trustees Radwan Mujib Siddiq, grandson of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Nasrul Hamid, State Minister

for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, produced the docudrama

directed by Piplu Khan of Apple Box Films, while music by Debojyoti

Mishra.

While the life of Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister for the fourth

time steals the limelight, the sea of trouble she had to encounter

after the assassination of her father and 16 family members, the

darkest chapter in the post-independence Bangladesh, remains

undiscovered.

The docudrama brought to life all aspects of the life of Sheikh

Hasina – from her kitchen to her life as the country’s premier to the

time of struggle to her personal, familial, and political life.

It also narrated the journey of her sister Sheikh Rehana. The

docudrama aimed at bringing the real-life story to the screen.

This docudrama drew immense attraction of the audiences and later it

was screened on television channels considering the demand of

audiences. It was also screened at Dhaka Lit Fest, Bangladesh Film

Festival in Kolkata, and International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

and it attained international acclaim.