‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ to be rescreened on May 17 on TV channels

DHAKA, May 15, 2021 (BSS) – ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’, a docudrama
bringing to life the trials and tribulations of Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina went through following the assassination of her father
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is set to be rescreened on
television channels on her homecoming day on May 17.
The locally and globally acclaimed docudrama will be screened on BTV
and BTV World at 3:30 pm on the day while some private-run television
channels will also screen it, said a press release of Centre for
Research and Information (CRI) here today.
‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ was premiered at Star Cineplex on
November 15 in 2018. Following its screening at Star Cineplex,
Blockbuster Cinemas, Modhumita Cinema Hall, and Silver Screen, the
docudrama reigned at the box office for two weeks in a row.
The sweeping popularity prompted its screening in 35 cinema halls
across the country.
CRI trustees Radwan Mujib Siddiq, grandson of Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Nasrul Hamid, State Minister
for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, produced the docudrama
directed by Piplu Khan of Apple Box Films, while music by Debojyoti
Mishra.
While the life of Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister for the fourth
time steals the limelight, the sea of trouble she had to encounter
after the assassination of her father and 16 family members, the
darkest chapter in the post-independence Bangladesh, remains
undiscovered.
The docudrama brought to life all aspects of the life of Sheikh
Hasina – from her kitchen to her life as the country’s premier to the
time of struggle to her personal, familial, and political life.
It also narrated the journey of her sister Sheikh Rehana. The
docudrama aimed at bringing the real-life story to the screen.
This docudrama drew immense attraction of the audiences and later it
was screened on television channels considering the demand of
audiences. It was also screened at Dhaka Lit Fest, Bangladesh Film
Festival in Kolkata, and International Film Festival of India (IFFI)
and it attained international acclaim.