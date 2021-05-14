FF Nasir Uddin passes away

DHAKA, May 14, 2021 (BSS)- Valiant freedom fighter Nasir Uddin died of old-age complications at his own residence at Kapasia in Gazipur in the early hours of today.

He was 70, family sources said.

He left behind his wife, a daughter, a son and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

He will be buried at his family grave at his ancestral village Momina bari at Kamargaon under Ghagutia union in Kapasia upazila with state honors after Namaz-e-Janaza this afternoon.

Nasir actively took part in 1971 Liberation War and fought heroically in Sector-3 in Sylhet district.