Stand by helpless people around us: President

DHAKA, May 14, 2021 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today urged all to try their best to stand by the helpless and endangered people around us as the Eid-ul-Fitr teaches us self-purification and self-control.

“Stand by the helpless and endangered people around us,” he said while he delivered his speech, greeting the countrymen on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of the Muslims, at Bangabhaban Durbar Hall here.

The President asked the government, non-government organizations and different socio-cultural bodies and the affluent people of the society to contribute as much as it is possible to help the indigent and helpless people.

The head of the state categorically said everyone should try their best so that many helpless and endangered people around us are not deprived of the joys of the holy festival.

Referring to ongoing pandemic COVID-19 outbreak, Abdul Hamid said after a month-long fasting, this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated at a time when the whole world is facing serious challenges for lives and livelihoods of the people.

“Corona has already killed more than 33 lakh people worldwide . . . Billions of people have lost their jobs and are living inhumane lives. It is not possible to deal with the Corona situation forever,” the President mentioned.

President said saving lives is the first priority, but the importance of living for life is undeniable.

“So in order to keep our livelihood active, we have to move forward by dealing with the Corona situation . . . We have to work to tackle the corona situation without any panic,” Hamid added.

The President also advised all citizens to follow the complete health rules, including wearing mask, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing on this joyous Eid occasion.

About the government’s all-out effort to deal with the COVID-19 situation, Hamid said the government has already taken various steps to help the endangered people along with their treatment facilities while economic activities with various incentives is also going on.

“Coronavirus vaccination has already begun . . . The government is making strong efforts to procure vaccines from different countries of the world with the highest priority and this problem will be solved soon, inshallah,” the President hoped.