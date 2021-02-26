Hasan mourns death of journo Ilias Hossain’s father

DHAKA, Feb 26, 2021 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Abdur Razzak, father of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) former president and SA TV special correspondent Ilias Hossain.

In a condolence message, Dr Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Abdur Razzak died of old-age complications at his Kacharipara residence in Gopalpur thana of Tangail today at the age of 87.

He is survived by wife, three daughters, three sons, and a host of relatives and admirers.