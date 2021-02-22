BSS-29 Four get life term for killing youth in Khulna

ZCZC

VERDICT-LIFE-TERM-KHULNA

Four get life term for killing youth in Khulna

KHULNA, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – A court here today sentenced four people to

life-term imprisonment for killing a youth 12 years back.

The court also fined Taka 10,000 to each convict, in default, to serve

three months more in jail.

Judge of Khulna divisional special tribunal Md Zia Haider handed down the

verdict in presence of convicts – Shuvonkor Roy, Sudhamoy Bala, Amit Biswas

and Depankar Roy. All of the convicts are the residents of Dumuria upazila in

Khulna.

According to the prosecution, the convicts phoned Asmaul Morol Jibon, 28, a

motorcycle driver, to rent his motorbike to go to Rangpur village of Dumuria

upazila in the district on October 19, 2007.

As he reached the pickup point in Ulordanga area, the convicts in guise of

passengers snatched his motorbike after stabbing him, leaving Jibon dead on

the spot. They dumped the body in Kharia village area leaving behind the

motorcycle.

Habibur Rahman, brother of the victim, filed a case with Dumuria police

station accusing 12 people on October 20.

