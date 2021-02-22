BSS-29 Four get life term for killing youth in Khulna

ZCZC
Four get life term for killing youth in Khulna
KHULNA, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – A court here today sentenced four people to
life-term imprisonment for killing a youth 12 years back.
The court also fined Taka 10,000 to each convict, in default, to serve
three months more in jail.
Judge of Khulna divisional special tribunal Md Zia Haider handed down the
verdict in presence of convicts – Shuvonkor Roy, Sudhamoy Bala, Amit Biswas
and Depankar Roy. All of the convicts are the residents of Dumuria upazila in
Khulna.
According to the prosecution, the convicts phoned Asmaul Morol Jibon, 28, a
motorcycle driver, to rent his motorbike to go to Rangpur village of Dumuria
upazila in the district on October 19, 2007.
As he reached the pickup point in Ulordanga area, the convicts in guise of
passengers snatched his motorbike after stabbing him, leaving Jibon dead on
the spot. They dumped the body in Kharia village area leaving behind the
motorcycle.
Habibur Rahman, brother of the victim, filed a case with Dumuria police
station accusing 12 people on October 20.
