BSS-42 Amar Ekushey observed in Netrakona

ZCZC

BSS-42

EKUSHEY-NETRAKONA

Amar Ekushey observed in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, Feb 21, 2021 (BSS)- The ‘Shaheed Dibash and the International Mother Language Day-2021’ was observed in the district on Sunday amid paying due respect to the language movement martyrs with a fresh call for ensuring use of Bengali language at all levels.

Despite taking limited scale programmes in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, thousands of enthusiastic people participated in those with huge emotion to observe the day partially abiding by the health directives.

Different socio-cultural organizations, political parties including ruling party Awami League (AL) and professional groups and district administration chalked out various programs to observe the day.

The day’s program was formally started at one minute past after the zero hour on the day with placing of floral wreaths at Netrakona central Shaheed Minar here.

State minister for social welfare and valiant freedom fighter Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru at first placed wreaths at the Shaheed Minar. Then, he was followed by Habiba Rahman Khan Shafali ,MP, deputy commissioner Netrakona Kazi Mohammad Abdur Rahman, police super Akber Ali Munshi, chairman of Netrakona zila parishad Prasanta Kumar Ray, mayor of Netrakona municipality Nazrul Islam Khan, other public representatives, freedom fighters, government officers, political leaders and civil society leaders and journalists.

As part of the day’s program, national flag was hoisted at half mast atop of all the public and private buildings in the district at the sun-rising period.

Competitions on hand writings, art and poetry recitation for school children and a cultural function was held at Netrakona Shishu academy in the morning.

Main roads of the district town was decorated with miniature national flags and festoons inscribed with Bangla Alphabets.

Netrakona district information office arranged screening of documentary film show on ‘Language movement’ for the local people on Netrakona central Shaheed minar premises in the evening.

District administration organized a discussion meeting on “Bangabandhu and Language movement” at local public hall in the evening abiding by the health directives of the government.

The state minister addressed the meeting as the chief guest with deputy commissioner Netrakona Kazi Mohammad Abdur Rahman was in the chair.

A Quran Khawni was held and special prayer was offered at Netrakona central Jam-e-mosque after Zohr prayers seeking divine blessings for peace and salvation of the departed souls of language movement martyrs.

Special prayers were also held at all the mosques, temples, churches and other places of worships seeking divine blessings for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs.

BSS/CORR/MMA/2145HRS