BSS-39 Three more reported COVID-19 positive in Rangpur division

Three more reported COVID-19 positive in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Feb 21, 2021 (BSS) – Three more people were tested positive for

COVID-19 today raising the total number of coronavirus infected patients to

15,819 in all eight districts of Rangpur division.

Health officials said the three new cases were reported today after

diagnosing 123 samples at the daily infection rate of 2.44 percent in the

division where the vaccination campaign continues smoothly amid declining

infection rate.

Earlier, the daily COVID-19 infection rates were 2.82 percent on Saturday,

1.89 percent on Friday, two percent on Thursday, 1.64 percent on Wednesday,

2.45 percent on Tuesday and percent on Monday last in the division.

Among the three new patients diagnosed today, two people hailing from

Rangpur were reported positive after diagnosing 72 samples at the COVID-19

Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

Meanwhile, one new patient hailing from Thakurgaon was reported after

diagnosing 51 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical

College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

Talking to BSS, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health)

for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the number of COVID-19 patients

rose to 15,822 as three new positive cases were reported from across the

division today.

The district-wise break up of the total 15,822 patients stands at 4,038 in

Rangpur, 792 in Panchagarh, 1,328 in Nilphamari, 964 in Lalmonirhat, 1,019 in

Kurigram, 1,512 in Thakurgaon, 4,709 in Dinajpur and 1,460 in Gaibandha

districts.

