Abul Hasnat was a courageous AL leader: Taposh

DHAKA, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS) – Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today termed the adviser of Awami League (AL) central committee and former president of Dhaka South City of AL, Abul Hasnat, as an honest and courageous leader.

He made the remarks in a short speech before the Namaz-e-Janaza of Abul Hasnat at Shahi Jame Mosque in city’s Chawkbazar area tonight.

After the Janaza, the DSCC mayor paid homage to his coffin.

Dhaka-7 constituency lawmaker Hazi Salim, president of Awami League Dhaka South City unit Abu Ahmed Mannafi and former lawmaker of Dhaka-7 constituency Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin and councilors of different wards of DSCC were present, among others, on the occasion.