Momen asks missions to be vigilant on negative campaign against Bangladesh

DHAKA, Feb 17, 2021 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today asked all Bangladesh missions abroad to remain vigilant on negative campaign against Bangladesh.

He also directed the missions to present correct information about Bangladesh in their respective host nations so that wrong impression would not cast there about the country.

The foreign minister was speaking at the lecture series on Bangabandhu, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation at foreign service academy in the capital, a foreign ministry press release said.

At the lecture titled “Role of Bangabandhu in Language Movement”, Momen said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s role in both language movement and independence struggle are unforgettable.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam gave the welcome speech while Muktijuddha Museum Trustee Mofidul Haque presented the keynote paper.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni spoke on the occasion as the discussant, while Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen gave the vote of thanks.