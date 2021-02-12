USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban

DHAKA, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS) – United States Agency for International
Development (USAID) on behalf of US Embassy Dhaka has handed over
newly built multi-purpose disaster shelter in Bandarban to the
government.
The new shelter with capacity of accommodating 400 people is one of
25 new multi-purpose disaster shelters and 96 existing cyclone
shelters being funded and refurbished by the US government to serve as
both safe havens and as schools in Cox’s Bazar, a US embassy press
release said here today.
This new multi-purpose shelter is the latest demonstration of the
long-term US commitment to the people of Bangladesh as the country
nears its 50th anniversary of independence, it said.
USAID Country Mission Director Derrick Brown, Director General of
Department of Disaster Management Md. Atiqul Huq and Save the
Children’s Country Director Onno van Manen inaugurated the new shelter
at Baishpari village of Naikhangchori Upazilla in Bandarban district
on Thursday.
Brown said, the US government is proud to help build resilience of
the local community to deal with natural disasters and fund the
renovation of this school to provide an improved child-friendly
learning space, so local children can have better access to
life-changing education, and the community has a safe home during
natural disasters.
For nearly five decades, USAID has worked closely with many
partners to mitigate the impact of natural disasters in Bangladesh.
The USAID Mission in Bangladesh is currently funding the
construction and maintenance of multipurpose cyclone shelters
throughout the country as well as wave protection walls and earthen
embankments to reduce flood damage, said the release.
Since 2001, USAID, in partnership with the Bangladesh government
has constructed over 500 cyclone shelters in coastal areas of
Bangladesh that provide life-saving protection to 900,000 people
during severe weather, it added.
The US government, through USAID, has provided more than $8 billion
in development assistance to Bangladesh since its independence.