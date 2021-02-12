13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines

DHAKA, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS) – A total of 13,28,436 people have so far been registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination campaign was launched on January 27.

“As many as 13,28,436 people got registered till 2.30pm today to take COVID-19 vaccines,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

As of February 11, the number of vaccine receivers is 5,42,309 as the countrywide vaccination campaign began on February 7. Among the vaccine receivers, 3,86,578 are male and 1,55,731 female.

People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.

According to earlier decision of the government, people aged 55 years and above were only eligible for taking vaccines but the decision has been revised a day after launching of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1005 hospitals outside the capital, the DGHS said, adding the immunization programme will begin at 8am and it will continue till 2.30 pm everyday.

But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.

People have been asked to register through visiting www.surokkha.gov.bd

website to COVID-19 vaccines. Emergency hotline numbers for receiving information on vaccination are 16263, 333 and 10655.