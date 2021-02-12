West Indies not taking anything granted despite on top

DHAKA, Feb 12, 2021 (BSS)—Despite establishing their command over Bangladesh in the second Test, West Indies remains cautious as they are not taking anything for granted.

West Indies was bowled out for 409 in its first innings before reducing Bangladesh to 105-4 at the end of day.

The Caribbean side wants to push Bangladesh hard on day three when the hosts will start the day with 309 runs deficit.

“We are in a top position but we can’t take it for granted,” West Indies first innings top-scorer Joshua Da Silva said.

“We need to get the rest of the first innings wickets and then hopefully get all the wickets to win this Test match.”

Da Silva who scored 92 runs said he is disappointed to miss out the century by eight runs.

“I can’t even describe how it feels or what it means just to be eight runs short. I wish I could have hit that ball, it is the second time that I got out that way. Hopefully next time I will not get out that way,” he said.

“I have always been a good player of spin so adapted my game. It is a little similar to home but in different situation, so playing my part.”

Da Silva was backed up by Nkrumah Bonner (90) and Alzarri Joseph (82) to put the side in command.

The wicket-keeper batsman was part of two significant partnerships, which propelled West Indies past 400 runs.

He and Bonner put on 88-run for the sixth wicket before Joseph joined Da Silva to help side amass 118-run for the seventh wicket partnership.

“Josh has been batting really well. It is only his third Test and he is showing real maturity with the bat and also behind the stumps. His game is coming along really well,” Silva’s partner-in-crime on day two Alzarri Joseph said.

“His encouragement to build partnerships, to look at small totals, every 10 runs, start over from zero again to score another ten runs, and again another ten runs, and in a matter of no time we had an 80-run partnership.”

The fast bowler Joseph said that they should capitalize on Bangladesh’s tiredness on day three.

“They (Bangladesh) have been in the field for a very long time so more often than not, they must be pretty tired so they may not have been as focused as they normally would have been,” he added.