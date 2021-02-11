BFF-42 Five killed in attack on UN convoy in Afghan capital

ZCZC
BFF-42
AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT-UN
Five killed in attack on UN convoy in Afghan capital
KABUL, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Five Afghan security personnel were
killed Thursday when a United Nations convoy they were escorting came
under attack in Kabul province, the UN mission said, in the latest
violence to rock the country.
The United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) said
no UN personnel were hurt in the attack that happened in the restive
Surobi district of the province outside of the capital Kabul.
“The UN family in Afghanistan mourns the loss of five Afghan
Directorate of Protection Service personnel in an incident today in
Surobi district of Kabul,” UNAMA tweeted, referring to a unit of the
interior ministry that provides security personnel to UN and foreign
embassies.
“No UN personnel were hurt or vehicle effected in an attack which
hit a DPS vehicle that was escorting a UN convoy.
“Violence in Afghanistan must end,” tweeted Ramiz Alakbarov, UN
Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan.
Violence in Afghanistan has surged in recent months despite the
Taliban and Afghan government engaging in peace talks since September
in Qatar.
The negotiations have so far failed to achieve any breakthrough,
with the Taliban carrying out daily attacks targeting government
forces across rural areas.
Violence has particularly surged in the capital where a new trend of
targeted killing of prominent Afghans like journalists, activists,
judges and politicians has sown fear and chaos in the restive city.
BSS/AFP/MRU/2355hrs