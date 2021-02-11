BFF-42 Five killed in attack on UN convoy in Afghan capital

ZCZC

Five killed in attack on UN convoy in Afghan capital

KABUL, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Five Afghan security personnel were

killed Thursday when a United Nations convoy they were escorting came

under attack in Kabul province, the UN mission said, in the latest

violence to rock the country.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) said

no UN personnel were hurt in the attack that happened in the restive

Surobi district of the province outside of the capital Kabul.

“The UN family in Afghanistan mourns the loss of five Afghan

Directorate of Protection Service personnel in an incident today in

Surobi district of Kabul,” UNAMA tweeted, referring to a unit of the

interior ministry that provides security personnel to UN and foreign

embassies.

“No UN personnel were hurt or vehicle effected in an attack which

hit a DPS vehicle that was escorting a UN convoy.

“Violence in Afghanistan must end,” tweeted Ramiz Alakbarov, UN

Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan.

Violence in Afghanistan has surged in recent months despite the

Taliban and Afghan government engaging in peace talks since September

in Qatar.

The negotiations have so far failed to achieve any breakthrough,

with the Taliban carrying out daily attacks targeting government

forces across rural areas.

Violence has particularly surged in the capital where a new trend of

targeted killing of prominent Afghans like journalists, activists,

judges and politicians has sown fear and chaos in the restive city.

