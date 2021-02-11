More 19,380 get COVID-19 vaccines in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Feb 11, 2021 (BSS) – More 19,380 citizens were immunised with the COVID-19 vaccines today at the booths set up in the government hospitals in all eight districts of Rangpur division.

“The number of vaccine recipients in the first phase now stands at 52,256 in five days across the division since launching of the mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on February 7 last,” Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali told BSS today.

The total 52,256 citizens immunised with COVID-19 vaccines in all eight districts of the division till Thursday include 38,331 males and 13,925 females.

Earlier, 14,224 citizens were immunised with the COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, 10,237 on Tuesday, 5,503 on Monday and 2,912 citizens on the launching day of the campaign on Sunday in the division.

“A total of 56 people experienced negligible temporary adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) till date since February 7 last in the division and all of them soon came out of temporary side effects within a few minutes,” he said.

The district-wise break-up of total 52,256 vaccine recipients stands at 10,483 in Rangpur, 6,461 in Panchagarh, 6,090 in Nilphamari, 3,465 in Lalmonirhat, 4,182 in Kurigram, 6,216 in Thakurgaon, 11,136 in Dinajpur and 4,223 in Gaibandha of the division.

Earlier, the Civil Surgeons of all eight districts in the division received 50 cartoons of COVID-19 vaccines containing six lakh doses in the first phase on January 31 last.

Talking to BSS, Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu said people are showing keen interest in taking the vaccines in a festive mood across the division.