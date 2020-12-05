Salt industrial estate to be set up in Chattogram: BSCIC Chairman

DHAKA, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS) – A salt industrial estate will be set up at Chattogram in line with the demand from the salt industry owners, said Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Chairman Md Mostaque Hassan.

He said the initiative will also help materializing the goal of building an industrially developed country by 2041 as outlined by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The BSCIC Chairman said this while addressing a half-yearly review meeting on the CIDD project being implemented by BSCIC and Nutrition International project with the salt mill owners of Chattogram at a hotel in the port city today, said a BSCIC press release.

Mostaque said the corporation will take initiative to set up a salt industrial estate in Chattogram after conducting feasibility study once the salt mill owners submit their demand for plots before the BSCIC.

He informed that considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the probable loss of the salt mill owners, the government would take per KG potassium iodate with Tk 500 less from the salt mill owners from next January.

Mostaque also mentioned that if around 30,000 acres of Khas land could be acquired and thus allocate the land among the salt farmers with low cost, then it would be possible to reduce the salt production. The BSCIC will take necessary steps in this regard.

Presided over by deputy general manager of BSCIC, Chattogram, Ahmed Jamal Naser Chowdhury, BSCIC director Muhammad Ataur Rahman Siddiqui, general manager and project director of CIDD Babul Chandra Nath, BSCIC Chattogram regional director Sarwar Hossain were present, among others.