Backlash at Google over Black researcher’s firing

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – More than 1,400 Google employees on

Friday demanded that the tech giant explain why it dismissed a Black

artificial intelligence ethics researcher.

Timnit Gebru tweeted early in the week that Google told her a resignation

she had not proffered was accepted, after she sent a message to an internal

group lamenting the “silencing of marginalized voices.”

She had also told the “Brain Women and Allies” group in the email that she

had been ordered to retract a research paper.

Gebru is an outspoken diversity advocate and co-founder of a group devoted

to increasing Black talent in artificial intelligence.

Until Tuesday, she was a staff researcher and co-lead of an ethical AI

team at Google. Gebru tweeted what she said was the dismissal message from

Google, which noted that “aspects of the email you sent last night to non-

management employees in the brain group reflect behavior that is inconsistent

with the expectations of a Google manager.”

The research paper Gebru was told to retract looked at potential for an AI

tool used by Google and other tech firms to imitate human writing of hate

speech and biased language, according to an NPR report.

Slightly more than 1,400 Google employees were among the nearly 3,300

names on an online letter calling on the tech giant to explain Gebru’s

dismissal along with the reason for ordering her to withdraw her research.

The letter demanded Google make an “unequivocal” commitment to research

integrity and academic freedom.

“Instead of being embraced by Google as an exceptionally talented and

prolific contributor, Dr Gebru has faced defensiveness, racism, gaslighting,

research censorship, and now a retaliatory firing,” the letter contended.

– ‘Difficult moment’ –

In response to a request for comment, Google referred AFP to an email by

AI division leader Jeff Dean to researchers at the company that he posted

publicly on Friday.

Dean said in the email it was a “difficult moment” and he wanted to clear

up what he saw as “a lot of speculation and misunderstanding on social media”

about Gebru’s departure from the company.

The research paper authored by Gebru and other researchers was shared for

review just a day before a submission deadline and “had some important gaps

that prevented us from being comfortable putting Google affiliation on it,”

Dean said in the email, a copy of which was posted online.

Gebru responded with conditions — including that Google give her the

names of everyone involved in reviewing the paper — saying she would leave

if they were not met, Dean contended.

“We accept and respect her decision to resign from Google,” Dean said in

the email.

“Given Timnit’s role as a respected researcher and a manager in our

Ethical AI team, I feel badly that Timnit has gotten to a place where she

feels this way about the work we’re doing.”

Gebru, who is Ethiopian American, earned engineering degrees and a

doctorate from Stanford University in Silicon Valley. She has worked at Apple

and conducted research at Microsoft.

Gebru’s research has included showing the likelihood of facial detection

technology making mistakes when identifying people of color.

Her dismissal came just days after a US labor board complaint accused

Google of using surveillance, interrogation and other tactics to spy on

activist employees.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) complaint stemmed from the

dismissal a year ago of a quartet of employees dubbed the “Thanksgiving

Four.”

The workers sought a federal investigation into their dismissal, alleging

they were sacked in retaliation for their labor organizing efforts, while

Google maintained the employees had violated data security policies.