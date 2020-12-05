Month-long handicrafts fair begins in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 5, 2020 (BSS) – A month-long handicrafts and cottage goods

fair began here on Saturday with the main thrust of expansion and

popularization of the goods.

A spectrum of locally produced handicraft goods including leather products,

jute-made products, processed agricultural products, electrical and

electronic goods, clothes, design and fashion wares and other products are

being displayed at the fair through 40 stalls.

Local unit of Bangladesh Women Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh

(WEAB) and Bangladesh Silk Industries Owners Association (BSIOA) jointly

organised the event titled “Winter cloth, Handicrafts and Cottage Industries

Product Fair-2020″on the Rajshahi Collegiate School Playground.

Headmaster of Rajshahi Collegiate School Dr Nur Jahan Begum, BSIOA

President Liakat Ali, President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce Industries

Muhammad Moniruzzaman and WEAB Member Nasima Khatun addressed the opening

ceremony as guests of honour with WEAB local unit President Anjuman Ara

Parveen in the chair.

The speakers said handicrafts signify the true craftsmanship of the

Bangladeshi artisans.

Various artisan communities are scattered throughout the country,

communities consisting of people who solely depend on their crafts as a

primary source of income.

Dr Nur Jahan Begum underscored the need for more hosting of such type of

fair to protect the handicraft goods from further diminishing.

She said more expansion of investment to the sector is needed for

bolstering the economic condition of both urban and rural areas together with

freeing the society from the vicious circle of poverty.

As the handicrafts sector is labour-intensive so that its successful

promotion could be an effective means of boosting women entrepreneurship,

alleviating poverty, generating employment opportunities.

Explaining various aspects of handicrafts and cottage industries towards

the region’s economic development Liakat Ali said the government should

undertake need-based initiatives including time-fitting training and

information technology for handicrafts development.

Anjuman Ara said it (the fair) has been organized in order to increase the

visibility of handicrafts through preserving and encouraging the practice of

local artisans.