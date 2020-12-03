BSS–61 Debidwar UP chairman Jainal Abedin dies

ZCZC

Debidwar UP chairman Jainal Abedin dies

DHAKA, Dec 3, 2020 (BSS) – Debidwar Upazila Parishad Chairman Jainal Abedin died at a city hospital today at the age of 81.

He breathed last while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

He is survived by wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Jainal Abedin, also Debidwar upazila Awami League President.

In a condolence message, Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

