Condolences pour in for noted cultural personality Aly Zaker

DHAKA, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS) – Condolences poured in for valiant freedom fighter, Ekushey award-winning cultural personality and noted actor Aly Zaker, who died of old-age complications at a hospital here today at the age of 76.

President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Begum Raushan Ershad expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, AL advisory council member, coordinator and spokesman of central 14-party alliance Amir Hossen Amu, AL joint general secretary and information minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor M Atiqul Islam, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazley Nur Taposh and Dhaka City Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi and its General Secretary Humayun Kabir expressed deep condolences at the death of Aly Zaker.

