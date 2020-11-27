Law minister mourns death of Aly Zaker

DHAKA, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs

Minister Anisul Huq today expressed profound shock at the death of prominent

cultural personality Aly Zaker.

In a message of condolence, the law minister said Zaker was a

multitalented person and his contribution to country’s cultural arena will

always be remembered.

“His death has left a big void in the cultural sector,” Anisul said.

The minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed

deep sympathy to the bereaved family.