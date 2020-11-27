Law minister mourns death of Aly Zaker

DHAKA, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs
Minister Anisul Huq today expressed profound shock at the death of prominent
cultural personality Aly Zaker.
In a message of condolence, the law minister said Zaker was a
multitalented person and his contribution to country’s cultural arena will
always be remembered.
“His death has left a big void in the cultural sector,” Anisul said.
The minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed
deep sympathy to the bereaved family.