Increasing adaptation for sustainable food security stressed

GAIBANDHA, Nov 27, 2020 (BSS) – Speakers in a function here have underscored the need for increasing their efficiency on adaptation of the local people for attaining sustainable food security.

This was disclosed in a round table meeting organized by Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a local non-government voluntary organization, at the hall room of Sadar upazila agriculture office in Bangla Bazaar area of the district town on Thursday.

With the financial support of Manusher Jonno Foundation, the meeting was held with the public service providing organizations and the media men of the district.

Sadar UNO Rafiul Islam addressed the function as the chief guest and senior journalist and upazila agriculture officer AL Imran and general secretary of Gaibandha Press club Abu Jafar Sabu were present as special guests.

The speakers in their speeches said as the climate change is being noticed in recent years creating grave concern to agriculture, food production, livelihood and biodiversity of the environment, there is no alternative to farm crops coping with changed climatic condition to keep the food production of the country continued.

Due to climate change the farmers cannot produce desired output as a result the country might have possibility to face food crisis making the farmers more worried about their food security, they said.

In this contest, the speakers emphasized for bringing the farmers under adaptation technologies and familiarizing them with the latest agro technologies, they said adding that for this the government service providers of different organizations should be well equipped with adaptation and modern agri methods.

The chief guest said he instructed the upazila level officials to be more serious and professional to ensure their respective services for the people of the upazila without any hassle.

A large number of farmers and upazila level officials took part in the meeting.