BSS-47 Bangladesh needs international support to combat climate change: minister

Bangladesh needs international support to combat climate change: minister

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Minister Shahab Uddin today said Bangladesh has been working hard to

progress adaptation on climate change.

“But Bangladesh cannot do this alone. Bangladesh need support of the

international organisations like Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) to

drive resilience,” he told the Global Center on Adaptation South Asia

Work Programme Consultation Meeting held virtually by joining online

from his official residence in Dhaka, a ministry press release said.

The Environment Minister said: “Together, we can achieve so much

more than apart. So, Bangladesh will work with the development

partners to overcome the challenges faced by climate change.”

Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen, GCA Chief Executive Professor

Patrick Vincent Verkooijen, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment,

Forest and Climate Change Ziaul Hasan, Interim Regional Director Ahmed

Shamim Al Razi, Country Director of UNDP Sudipto Mukerjee and

representatives of different South Asian countries and development

partners like World Bank, UNDP, ADB, JICA also delivered speeches on

the occasion.

Fellow of GCA Abul Kalam Azad chaired the meeting.

