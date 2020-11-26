BSS-47 Bangladesh needs international support to combat climate change: minister

ZCZC
Bangladesh needs international support to combat climate change: minister
DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Minister Shahab Uddin today said Bangladesh has been working hard to
progress adaptation on climate change.
“But Bangladesh cannot do this alone. Bangladesh need support of the
international organisations like Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) to
drive resilience,” he told the Global Center on Adaptation South Asia
Work Programme Consultation Meeting held virtually by joining online
from his official residence in Dhaka, a ministry press release said.
The Environment Minister said: “Together, we can achieve so much
more than apart. So, Bangladesh will work with the development
partners to overcome the challenges faced by climate change.”
Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen, GCA Chief Executive Professor
Patrick Vincent Verkooijen, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment,
Forest and Climate Change Ziaul Hasan, Interim Regional Director Ahmed
Shamim Al Razi, Country Director of UNDP Sudipto Mukerjee and
representatives of different South Asian countries and development
partners like World Bank, UNDP, ADB, JICA also delivered speeches on
the occasion.
Fellow of GCA Abul Kalam Azad chaired the meeting.
BSS