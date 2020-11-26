BSS-46 Govt officials in retirement, PRL need not permission to travel abroad

ZCZC
Govt officials in retirement, PRL need not permission to travel abroad
DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Government permission will not be
required for its officials, who are in post retirement leave (PRL) or
went to retirement, to join any other profession, to do businesses or
travel abroad except those who in services on contractual basis.
The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this
regard today.
It has been noticed recently that some government officials after
retirement or are in PRL apply for permission to travel abroad or
renewal of their passports to their concerned department for overseas
employment or joining any project and other profession or doing
businesses, the notification said.
It added: In this context, as per the government service rule,
government permission will not be required for its officials, who are
in post retirement leave (PRL) or went to retirement, to join overseas
job or any project and profession or do businesses or travel abroad
except those who are in services on contractual basis.
The concerned ministries, departments, directorates and agencies
have been requested to issue circular for following the service rule.
