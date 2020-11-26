BSS-46 Govt officials in retirement, PRL need not permission to travel abroad

ZCZC

BSS-46

PRL-JOB-PERMISSION

Govt officials in retirement, PRL need not permission to travel abroad

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Government permission will not be

required for its officials, who are in post retirement leave (PRL) or

went to retirement, to join any other profession, to do businesses or

travel abroad except those who in services on contractual basis.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this

regard today.

It has been noticed recently that some government officials after

retirement or are in PRL apply for permission to travel abroad or

renewal of their passports to their concerned department for overseas

employment or joining any project and other profession or doing

businesses, the notification said.

It added: In this context, as per the government service rule,

government permission will not be required for its officials, who are

in post retirement leave (PRL) or went to retirement, to join overseas

job or any project and profession or do businesses or travel abroad

except those who are in services on contractual basis.

The concerned ministries, departments, directorates and agencies

have been requested to issue circular for following the service rule.

BSS/PR/BKD/SAH/MRU/2056hrs