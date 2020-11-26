BSS-45 Agri-incentive distributed among farmers in Feni

ZCZC

Agri-incentive distributed among farmers in Feni

FENI, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) distributed agriculture incentives like seeds and fertilizers among 740 farmers in Sadar Upazila here under Agriculture Rehabilitation and Incentive Programme today.

A function was held at Upazila auditorium on the occasion at 11 am. Sadar Upazila Chairman Abdur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the function. Upazila Department of Agriculture Extension Officer Ahosan Habib, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture in Feni Tofael Ahmed Chowdhury and Agriculture Officer Sharmin Akhter atttended the programme.

The farmers received paddy, wheat, maize seeds and different types of fertilizers for cultivating Robi crops at the function. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Sultana chaired the function.

