PM asks civil servants to serve nation, ensure justice for all

DHAKA, Nov 26, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the civil servants to work for the people and serve the nation by utilizing their wisdom, intellect and talent being imbued with the spirit of patriotism.

“Think about the people’s welfare . . . Work for them and ensure justice for all,” she said while addressing the certificate-giving ceremony of the 116th, 117th and 118th Law and Administration Training Courses at Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Administration Academy at Shahbagh here through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban this noon.

The head of the government expected that civil servants would never look down the common people and show due respect to them as human beings.

“Work with patriotism so that the country’s people can stay safe and have a better life keeping their heads high in the world arena,” she added.

The premier said the incumbent government wants to develop suitable officers and employees to build the country to keep pace with the world.

“After assuming the office, the Awami League government is sending officers and staff of the administration abroad to have professional trainings,” she added.

“You do the job. These poor farmers pay you. Poor workers pay your salary. Your family lives on their money (Taka). I ride the car at their money. Speak with due honour to them, speak with respect. They are the owners,” daughter of Bangabandhu quoted the Father of the Nation as saying at an address to the government employees at Suhrawardy Udyan on March 26, 1975.

Recalling her childhood memories Sheikh Hasina said, “We have learned in the childhood from our parents that we ought to show respect to all domestic maids or rickshaw pullers or drivers as well”

Everyone has a contribution to make to this society, the prime minister observed, adding, “You (civil servants) have to keep in mind that everyone has a contribution to make to the country at this position and special attention should be paid to ensure that everyone gets justice in their respective workplaces. Because, it is your responsibility to serve the people.”

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain presided over the ceremony. Secretary of the Public Administration Ministry Sheikh Yusuf Harun, rector of the BCS Administration Academy Badrun Nessa and three trainees — Jisan Bin Majed, Hafizul Haque and Nusrat Jahan — also spoke on the occasion..

The prime minister thanked the new officers and others concerned for completing a successful professional courses, where a total of 116 cadre officers – 70 males and 46 females – took part in the training courses, through online classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

