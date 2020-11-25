Football legend Maradona dead at 60: spokesman

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Argentine football legend
Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced
Wednesday.
Renowned along with Brazil’s Pele as one of the greatest
footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup winning captain died
of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month,
a member of his entourage told AFP.
President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of
national mourning in the South American country.
Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine
media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on
Wednesday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos
Aires.
“There are four ambulances at the door of the residence. They have
summoned family members to come. It is serious,” the TyC Sports
channel reported.