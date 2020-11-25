Football legend Maradona dead at 60: spokesman

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Argentine football legend

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced

Wednesday.

Renowned along with Brazil’s Pele as one of the greatest

footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup winning captain died

of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month,

a member of his entourage told AFP.

President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of

national mourning in the South American country.

Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine

media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on

Wednesday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos

Aires.

“There are four ambulances at the door of the residence. They have

summoned family members to come. It is serious,” the TyC Sports

channel reported.