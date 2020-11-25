Seeds, fertilizers distributed in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH.NOV, 25.2020(BSS)- Boro, wheat , onion , maize, mustard , lentil seeds and fertilizers were distributed among 7,388 marginal farmers of all the 10 unions in Debiganj upazila here today.

Debiganj upazila agriculture extension department (DAE) arranged the distribution programme on the premises of upazila agriculture office in the afternoon.

Railways Minister Advocate Nurul Islam Sujon addressed the function virtually from Dhaka

as the chief guest.

The minister, in his speech , said the present government is agriculture friendly as it is working to change the fate of the farmers.

The minister also urged the farmers to use modern technology in agriculture.

Upazila nirbahi officer of Debiganj Prottoy Hasan presided over the function.

.Upazila parishad chairman of Debiganj Abdul Malek Chistee was as special guest.

It was addressed, among others, by vice-chairman Babul Hossein Sarker and upazila Awami League President Gias Uddin Chowdary.

Agriculture officer Safiar Rahman gave the welcome address.

The seed and fertilizers were distributed among the listed farmers.

Of them, 4688 farmers got Boro seeds under incentive programme. Each Boro farmer got 10 kg of Boro seeds and 30 kilograms fertilizers.

Apart from these, about 2700 farmers got wheat and others crops seeds under rehabilitation programme.