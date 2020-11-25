BSS-62 Govt creating skilled manpower for ‘4th Industrial Revolution’: PM

ZCZC

Govt creating skilled manpower for ‘4th Industrial Revolution’: PM

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today

reiterated her government’s initiative to create skilled manpower to

keep pace with the advancement of technology and face the challenges

of ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’.

“We have to keep pace with the world as far as the technology is

concerned . . . Otherwise, the country will stay behind,” she told the

launching ceremony of ‘Freelancers ID’ as the chief guest here this

evening.

The premier added: “So we don’t want to back down. Keeping this

fourth industrial revolution in mind, we need to create a skilled

workforce. If we don’t take right initiative now, we will fall

behind.”

The prime minister joined the main event held at the Bangladesh

Computer Council (BCC) Auditorium at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar through a

video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The “Virtual ID Card Portal” is to recognize the work of

Bangladeshi freelancers aimed at bringing the freelancing industry

into a shape.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and

Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) along with other

stakeholders took the initiative to create database of the country’s

freelancers and provide them a digital card, called as ‘Freelancers

Identity Cards (ID)’.

In the cards, freelancers’ personal information, their earning

statements and also career reputation analysis will be fixed in the

card with a QR code and only institutions that have agreement with the

BFDS can access it.

Currently, about six lakh people engaged in freelancing in the

country of which about two lakh are regularly earning from it,

according to ICT division sources.

The initiative would help them to get their professional identity

along with access to getting bank loan and working facilities in the

high-tech park as freelancing is predominant in music, writing,

acting, computer programming, web design, graphic design, translating,

and illustrating, film and video production as well as other forms of

piece work.

The talent pool of technical graduates and freelancers can help

these individuals to emerge as entrepreneurs and effective workforce

in the coming days.

Reiterating her confidence in the young generation of the country,

the premier said, “I know our sons and daughters are very talented.

They can learn many thing in a limited period.”

She said as a government it is their responsibilities to create them

(young generation) opportunity for jobs and they are doing that.

In this regard, Sheikh Hasina pointed out that 39 high-tech or

software technology parks are being set up across the country and when

these will be completed, around three lakh people, mostly youths, will

get jobs.

“Investment will come from home and abroad and a skilled workforce

will be created,” she hoped.

