FR Tower fire: ACC okays charge sheet against 18 people

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)

today approved a charge sheet against 18 people in a graft case filed

over FR tower fire.

The national anti-graft agency approved the charge sheet at its

regular meeting held at the Commission’s headquarters in the capital,

an ACC press release said.

On June 25, 2020, ACC Deputy Director Abu Bakar Siddique filed two

cases against 23 people with the ACC’s integrated district office

Dhaka-1 to this end.

The charge sheet will soon be submitted before a Dhaka court

against the 18 accused, including Md Hossain Imam Faruq, owner of FR

Tower; Rupayan Housing chairman Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul; and managing

director of Quasem Drycells Limited Tanveer-ul-Islam.

According to the case statements, Rajuk officials and others

misused power to give an illegal revised-approval for floor 15 to 18

of FR Tower.

Later, the building was extended to 23 floors by Rupayan without

Rajuk’s approval. The building also did not have approval from the

Civil Aviation Authority and other authorities concerned.