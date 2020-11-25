FR Tower fire: ACC okays charge sheet against 18 people

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)
today approved a charge sheet against 18 people in a graft case filed
over FR tower fire.
The national anti-graft agency approved the charge sheet at its
regular meeting held at the Commission’s headquarters in the capital,
an ACC press release said.
On June 25, 2020, ACC Deputy Director Abu Bakar Siddique filed two
cases against 23 people with the ACC’s integrated district office
Dhaka-1 to this end.
The charge sheet will soon be submitted before a Dhaka court
against the 18 accused, including Md Hossain Imam Faruq, owner of FR
Tower; Rupayan Housing chairman Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul; and managing
director of Quasem Drycells Limited Tanveer-ul-Islam.
According to the case statements, Rajuk officials and others
misused power to give an illegal revised-approval for floor 15 to 18
of FR Tower.
Later, the building was extended to 23 floors by Rupayan without
Rajuk’s approval. The building also did not have approval from the
Civil Aviation Authority and other authorities concerned.