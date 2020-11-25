Hasan mourns death of journalist Shoyeb Khan

DHAKA, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Chattogram based the daily Purbokone’s former senior assistant editor Shoyeb Khan.

In a condolence message, the minister recalled his (Shoyeb) contribution to mass media including Betar and TV.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Shoyeb died at a hospital in the port city of Chattogram while undergoing treatment there. He was 58.

He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.