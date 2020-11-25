One held with arms, ammo in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS)- Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged arms peddler with a pistol, one shooter gun, a magazine and two bullets from Shibganj upazila of the district last night.

The arrested was identified as Md. Aminul Islam, 30, of Ramchandrapur Mistiripara under Ranihati union of Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila.

RAB said, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp, on a tip -off, raided a mango orchard at Jaminpur village under Binodpur union of Shibganj upazila in the district at around 7.40am and arrested Aminul with the arms and ammunition.

Later, the arrested person was handed over to the police of Shibganj thana.

A case was recorded with the police station in this connection.