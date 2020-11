Trump planning to pardon ex-aide Flynn: US media

WASHINGTON, Nov 25, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump plans to

pardon his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty

in 2017 to lying to the FBI over his Russian contacts, US media reported

Tuesday.

Axios and the New York Times both cited unnamed sources as saying that

Trump plans to include Flynn in a series of pardons he will issue in the

final days of his presidency.

Flynn’s secret talks with the Russian ambassador to Washington in December

2016, before Trump was inaugurated, were a cornerstone of the sprawling

investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Moscow’s meddling in the

US election earlier that year.

Trump fired Flynn just 22 days into his administration.

But the president has always claimed the investigation was a political

“witch hunt” and that Flynn, a former army general and head of the Defense

Intelligence Agency, was a “good man.”

In a highly unusual move, the Justice Department withdrew its case against

Flynn in May this year, saying the alleged lies to the FBI were not

significant and handing Trump a major political victory.

But a federal judge has demanded a further judicial review of the matter.

A pardon from Trump would take the matter out of the courts.