BSS-64 Prof Arefin mourns death of journalist Muniruzzaman

Prof Arefin mourns death of journalist Muniruzzaman

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) former

Vice-Chancellor Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique today expressed

profound shock and sorrow at the death of Khandaker Muniruzzaman,

valiant freedom fighter and acting editor of the Dainik Sangbad.

In a message of condolence, he said, Muniruzzaman, a truly

professional journalist, made objective journalism until his death and

gave these lessons to all as well.

A lot of well-known journalists took their first lessons from the

noted journalist, he said.

Prof Arefin, also chairman of the board of directors of Bangladesh

Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), said Muniruzzaman’s death created a vacuum in

the country’s arena of journalism, which will not be filled easily.

He urged the young journalists to follow the life and works of the

Muniruzzaman.

The former vice-chancellor of DU prayed for eternal peace of the

departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Muniruzzaman died of Covid-19 at the Mugda Medical College Hospital

here this morning. He was 72.

