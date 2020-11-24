BSS-64 Prof Arefin mourns death of journalist Muniruzzaman

ZCZC
Prof Arefin mourns death of journalist Muniruzzaman
DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) former
Vice-Chancellor Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique today expressed
profound shock and sorrow at the death of Khandaker Muniruzzaman,
valiant freedom fighter and acting editor of the Dainik Sangbad.
In a message of condolence, he said, Muniruzzaman, a truly
professional journalist, made objective journalism until his death and
gave these lessons to all as well.
A lot of well-known journalists took their first lessons from the
noted journalist, he said.
Prof Arefin, also chairman of the board of directors of Bangladesh
Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), said Muniruzzaman’s death created a vacuum in
the country’s arena of journalism, which will not be filled easily.
He urged the young journalists to follow the life and works of the
Muniruzzaman.
The former vice-chancellor of DU prayed for eternal peace of the
departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Muniruzzaman died of Covid-19 at the Mugda Medical College Hospital
here this morning. He was 72.
