BSP-27 Shakib fails to make his comeback match memorable

Shakib fails to make his comeback match memorable
DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan failed
to make his comeback match memorable one as he couldn’t show any
worthy performance in both batting and bowling for Gemcon Khulna in
their first game against Fortune Barishal in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup
at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
In bowling, the premier all-rounder scalped one for 17 in three
overs while in batting he contributed just 15 runs. Even though he
fared somewhat better in bowling, his contribution to batting was more
important for Khulna given their situation.
After restricting Barishal to 152-9, Khulna lost their two
openers-Anamul Haque Bijoy and Imrul Kayes in the space of two balls
in first over as Taskin Ahmed swung the ball admirably.
It was the best chance to Shakib to show his caliber and he got
captain Mahmudullah Riyad as a partner to bail the side out of danger.
Though he didn’t show much rust in batting, he was not at his best.
Shakib got out in a short delivery bowled by Sumon Khan as he
failed to inject power in the shot which eventually resulted in an
easy catch. Afif Hossain made no mistake to take catch with utmost
ease.
