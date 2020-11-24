BSP-26 Bangladesh lose to Ukraine in online Chess Olympiad

ZCZC

Bangladesh lose to Ukraine in online Chess Olympiad

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chess team lost to Ukraine-3

by 1-3 game points in the 3rd round match of the 1st FIDE Online Chess

Olympiad for People with Disabilities for the disabled chess players

now being held at online chess platform.

In the 3rd round games were held on Monday last, said a Bangladesh

Chess Federation press release today.

In the third round games, Bappi Sarkar of Bangladesh won against

Sovietova Kateryna of Ukraine but Khorshed Alam, Syed Ejaz Husain and

Marufa Azad Sukanna of Bangladesh lost against IM Yarmonov Igor, FM

Mukha Nikolay and Sovetov Oleksandr of Ukraine respectively.

Bangladesh chess team secured two points out of three matches. The

games start at 8.00pm (Bangladesh standard time) on the online chess

platform Tornelo.

