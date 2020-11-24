Prof Arefin mourns death of DU TSC’s ex-director Alamgir Hossain

DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) former Vice-Chancellor Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Freedom Fighter Alamgir Hossain, former director of Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of the DU.

In a condolence message, he said Alamgir Hossain served as the director of TSC for a long time and played an outstanding role to encourage several generations of students of the university in different cultural activities.

“We are witnessing that condolences and tributes are being poured in for Alamgir Hossain on social media facebook. It proved how popular he was to new generation students of the university,” he said.

Prof Arefin, also chairman of the board of directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), paid deep respect to the memories of Alamgir Hossain saying his death created a vacuum in encouraging the young generation in cultural practices.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Alamgir Hossain, also former president of Dhaka University Mass Communication and Journalism Alumni Association (DUMCJAA), died of cardiac arrest at a city hospital around 10pm on Monday at the age of 70.

He was tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).