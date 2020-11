DHAKA, Nov 24, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of acting editor of the Dainik Sangbad Khandaker Muniruzzaman.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Muniruzzaman died of the Covid-19 at the Mugda Medical College Hospital here this morning. He was 72.