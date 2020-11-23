BSS-37 80 fined for not wearing masks in Ctg

ZCZC

80 fined for not wearing masks in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 23, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 80 people were fined by separate mobile courts for not wearing mask outside their homes in different areas of the port city today.

Five executive magistrates of the district administration realized Taka 22,740 as fine from 80 people for not wearing masks in city’s Alankar, CRB hill, Kotwali, Oxygen and Shah Amanat bridge area today.

Executive Magistrate SM Alamgir conducted the drive among the five mobile courts from 10:30 am today.

Alamgir said, “We have been conducting drives in city’s Alankar, CRB hill, Kotwali, Oxygen and Shah Amanat bridge area in the city since 10:30 am today,”.

“The authority will continue the drive to ensure use of masks and raise awareness among people about the risks of being infected with COVID-19,” he added.

