Political power is for development of country: Rezaul

PIROJPUR, Nov 22, 2020 (BSS) – Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim today said the power of politics is not for earning wealth rather it is for the benefit of the people and development of the country.

“The political power is not for gaining wealth for own rather it is for the benefit of the people and for the development of the country. That is why Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not corrupt and none of her relatives are corrupt. She and her family think politics is the name of serving the people,” he said.

The minister made the remarks while inaugurating the newly constructed academic school building on the premises of Kolardoania Bazar Secondary School at Nazirpur and laying the foundation stone of the new building of Kolardoania Hat Government Primary School in Pirojpur.

The premier Sheikh Hasina is working for the development of the whole country, Rezaul said, adding that she is working day and night so that she can ensure food and treatment for everyone.

With Nazirpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Obaidur Rahman in the chair, the programmes were attended, among others, by Pirojpur Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) Executive Engineer Susanta Ranjan Roy, Nazirpur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Fahmi Md Saif, Freedom Fighter Commander Sheikh Abdul Latif and Bangladesh Mohila Awami League Office Secretary Rojina Nasrin.