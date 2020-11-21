BSS-39 Probe report, hearing on BGB “defamation” case against BLAST worker tomorrow

ZCZC

Probe report, hearing on BGB “defamation” case against BLAST worker tomorrow

DHAKA, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS) – Police will submit a probe report on the ‘defamation’ case filed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for Taka 100 crore against a female worker of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) as well as hearing will be held on the case tomorrow.

Officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station Inspector Shariful will submit the report before a judicial magistrate court there, said a BGB statement here today.

In the case, BLAST employee Farzana Akter was accused of “tarnishing” the image of the BGB by bringing a false charge of gang rape against its personnel.

Earlier, on November 10, Senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah asked the officer-in-charge of Teknaf police station to submit a probe report within seven working days in the case and fixed November 22 for hearing.

BGB’s nayek subedar Md Ali Molla filed the case on the same day with the magistrate court accusing the female worker who lives in Cox’s Bazar.

According to the case, the BGB officer accused the BLAST worker for defaming the image of the border security force with her false allegation of rape against BGB members.

According to BGB source, on October 8, Farzana Akhtar was heading to Teknaf upazila from Leda by a CNG-run autorickshaw. As she along with four others were passing through the Damdamia BGB check post on Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Highway, their vehicle was stopped for a routine search.

When everyone was cooperating with the BGB, Farzana became offended for being stopped. She, identifying herself as an employee of BLAST, tried to avoid the search. Out of suspicion, female BGB personnel arrived at the scene and searched her.

Later, she accused the members of the outpost of gang-raping her.

