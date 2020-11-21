We made a mistake in the draft: Tamim Iqbal

DHAKA, Nov 21, 2020 (BSS)—Tamim Iqbal, the captain of Fortune Barishal thinks they made some mistakes in the players’ draft of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup and as a result came out of forming a team that looks weakest amongst the five teams of the tournament.

But the leader of Barishal made it clear he is not going to give up. Rather, he is hoping to do something good in the tournament by playing ‘out of the box’ with everyone who is there.

Fortune Barishal in fact could not form a balanced team on paper in this T20 tournament. While there are Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed Rahi, Mehidy Hasan Miraj in bowling, they couldn’t recruit any experienced batsman, who could take the onus of middle order. So as the only experienced batsman, Tamim Iqbal would have to take care of top and middle order both. The middle order indeed is the weakest link of the team.

They however have promising Afif Hossain, Towhid Riody and Irfan Shukkur in the middle order but they are yet to be proven in the big stage. Tamim hoped they would dazzle in the tournament to shred any weakness of the middle order.

“There is no doubt we made a mistake in the draft,” Tamim said here today.

“We must have done something wrong in the draft. Along with this, it must be understood that cricket is a game of uncertainty. There are some players in my team that we may not consider but they can amaze everyone. Anything can happen if they could dazzle,” he added.

In the BCB President’s Cup it was seen, some cricketers like Irfan Shukkur, Towhid Ridoy and others, who were not in any consideration, shot into the limelight to surprise many. Tamim expected that the same way, some new faces will turn for his Fortune Barishal.

“None of us expected the two/three cricketers would play so well in the President’s Cup. But later they were the most talked about. I hope that those of us who are not in the limelight will perform like that,” he remarked.

The 5-team Bangabandhu T20 Cup begins on November 24. Beximco Dhaka will face off Minister Group Rajshahi in the first match while in the second match of the day, Fortune Barishal will take on hot favourite Gemcon Khulna.