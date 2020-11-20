Bomb-like objects found at Uttara

DHAKA, Nov 20, 2020 (BSS)) – A number of unexploded bomb-like
objects was found at an under construction building in city’s Uttara
area today.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Uttara West Police Station Tapan Chandra
Saha confirmed the incident to BSS tonight saying, “A team from the
police bomb disposal unit is working to recover and deactivate those.”
Police surrounded the construction site around 4:30 pm and started
rescue operation. Being informed, the Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP
Police and the Uttara West Police joined the rescue operation.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Uttara Intelligence
Department Kazi Shafiqul Alam said, “We have found several unexploded
bomb-like objects…An investigation is underway to this end.”
According DMP’s Uttara division, four bombs were exploded in the
area on November 12, the by-election day to the Dhaka-18 constituency.
Several people were arrested in this connection.
Police also recovered some unexploded bomb-like objects from city’s
Kamarpara area of Uttara in the evening following the information
given by the arrestees.