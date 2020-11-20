Bomb-like objects found at Uttara

DHAKA, Nov 20, 2020 (BSS)) – A number of unexploded bomb-like

objects was found at an under construction building in city’s Uttara

area today.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Uttara West Police Station Tapan Chandra

Saha confirmed the incident to BSS tonight saying, “A team from the

police bomb disposal unit is working to recover and deactivate those.”

Police surrounded the construction site around 4:30 pm and started

rescue operation. Being informed, the Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP

Police and the Uttara West Police joined the rescue operation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Uttara Intelligence

Department Kazi Shafiqul Alam said, “We have found several unexploded

bomb-like objects…An investigation is underway to this end.”

According DMP’s Uttara division, four bombs were exploded in the

area on November 12, the by-election day to the Dhaka-18 constituency.

Several people were arrested in this connection.

Police also recovered some unexploded bomb-like objects from city’s

Kamarpara area of Uttara in the evening following the information

given by the arrestees.