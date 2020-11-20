Bashundhara continue winning run in Women’s Football

DHAKA, Nov 20, 2020 (BSS)- League leaders Bashundhara Kings continued their winning run in the Tricotex Women’s Football League when they blanked Begum Anwara Sporting Club by 5-0 goals in their second round of the match that began from today (Friday) at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur.

In the day’s match, Nargis opened an account for Bashundhara in the 22nd minute and she doubled the lead in the 33rd minute of the match.

After the lemon break, Sabina further widened the team’s margin scoring the third goal in the 62nd minute while Akhi scored the fourth goal in the 82nd minute and she sealed the victory scoring her second and fifth for the team in the 90th minute of the match.

With the day’s win, Bashundhara Kings maintained their domination in the league table maintaining an all-win run in the league with 21 points from seven matches while Begum Anwara Sporting Club remained at their previous credit of six points from the same number of outings.