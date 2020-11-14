BSS-36 Jabbar for using technology to improve standard of education

ZCZC

DHAKA, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS) – Minister for Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Mustafa Jabbar today said that the use of technology in the education system will improve the quality of education in the country.

“If we want to build a digital Bangladesh, ICT-based education system needs to be introduced to attain the target,” he said at a function here.

The minister was speaking at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as the chief guest. The MoU was signed among BRAC Bank and Bangladesh Association of Call Center and Outsourcing (BACCO), an organization of call center organizations.

Under the MoU, BACCO companies will get loan facilities from BRAC Bank for different terms without any security deposit.

Jabbar also said the call center of the country has become a promising industry as it has created job opportunities for the educated youths.

The minister called upon all concerned, particularly the banking sector, to come forward to boost the call centre business.

BRAC Bank Managing Director Selim Reza, Head of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Syed Abdul Momen, BACCO Secretary General Touhid Hossain and BACCO President Wahid Sharif, among others, also spoke at the function.

