BSS-34 201-member full committee of Jubo League

ZCZC

BSS-34

JUBO-LEAGUE-COMMITTEE

201-member full committee of Jubo League

DHAKA, Nov 14, 2020 (BSS) – A 201-member full-fledged committee of

Awami Jubo League was announced at the Awami League president’s

Dhanmondi political office here this afternoon.

Earlier, Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General

Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil placed the proposal of the

full-fledged committee.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges

Minister Obaidul Quader accepted the proposal.

Among 25 presidium members of the organization, names of 22 persons

have been announced and the five posts are remaining vacant.

Advocate Mamunur Rashid, Manjur Alam Shaheen, Abu Ahmed Nasim

Pavel, Sheikh Sohel Uddin, Dr Khaled Shawkat Ali, Sheikh Fazle Fahim,

Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon, Tajuddin Ahmed, Jewel Areng, Anwar

Hossain and Shahadat Hossain were among the 22 presidium members.

Biswas Matiur Rahman Badsha, Subrata Paul, Md Badiul Alam,

Barrister Sheikh Fazle Nayeem and Md Rafiqul Alam Joarder have been

made joint general secretaries.

Kazi Md Majharul Islam, Dr Helal Uddin, Md Saifur Rahman Sohag, Md

Jahir Uddin Khashru, Md Sohel Parvez, Abu Munir Md Shahidul Haque

Russell, Mashiur Rahman Chapal, Advocate Md Shamim Al Saiful Sohag and

Prof Dr Md Rezaul Kabir were made organizing secretaries.

Besides, 21 persons were made different secretaries, 21 others

deputy secretaries, 41 assistant secretaries and 75 others were made

executive members.

In the seventh congress of the Awami Jubo League held in last year,

Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil were made

chairman and general secretary respectively.

BSS/BKD/MKD/MRU/2013hrs