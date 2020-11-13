BSS-29 Bangladesh’s image will be brightened using nuclear power: Momen

ZCZC
Bangladesh’s image will be brightened using nuclear power: Momen
DHAKA, Nov 13, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen
today said the image of Bangladesh will be brightened globally through
positive use of nuclear power for people’s welfare after commencement
of Roopppur Nuclear power plant.
“We (Bangladesh) are for anti-nuclear arsenal, but we are also for
welfare use of nuclear .. we will prove it in the world,” he said
after visiting the under construction of Rooppur power plant in Pabna.
With the first nuclear power plant at Rooppur, Bangladesh will
become the third Asian country — after India and Pakistan — to
harness the power of atoms.
The foreign minister said Bangladesh is always against nuclear
weapons and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is vocal on it in the global
arena as the pioneer of peace.
He recalled when India and Pakistan had developed nuclear bombs,
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken initiative to restrain the
nuclear race between these two South Asian nations.
Dr Momen said Sheikh Hasina’s government works for welfare of people
while Bangladesh will not involve any regional geo political issues.
The foreign minister was accompanied by Minister for Science
and Technology Yafes Osman and high official of foreign ministry
including Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.
Dr Momen said though the foreign ministry was acutely engaged with
the Rooppur power plant from the begging, the visit was largely
overdrew as the foreign ministry officials did not visit the premises
before.
Noting that this is the dream project of Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina and the whole country, he said, the foreign ministry is also
actively engaged in implementation part of the project.
For negotiation with IAEA and the Russian Federation, Dr Momen said
the foreign ministry through Bangladesh Vienna mission is negotiating
for the next course of action of the project.
The foreign minister said his ministry will be engaged for security
training and transfer of technology as functioning of this plant is
continuous process.
The Taka 113,092 crore power plant on 1,062 acres of land will have
two units — Rooppur Unit-1 and Unit-2 — with a power generation
capacity of 1,200MW each. A third-generation technology is being used
to construct the plant with a five-layer security system.
The first unit is scheduled to go into commercial operation by 2023
and the second one by 2024.
