BSS-29 Bangladesh’s image will be brightened using nuclear power: Momen

ZCZC

BSS-29

MOMEN-NEUCLEAR-POWER

Bangladesh’s image will be brightened using nuclear power: Momen

DHAKA, Nov 13, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen

today said the image of Bangladesh will be brightened globally through

positive use of nuclear power for people’s welfare after commencement

of Roopppur Nuclear power plant.

“We (Bangladesh) are for anti-nuclear arsenal, but we are also for

welfare use of nuclear .. we will prove it in the world,” he said

after visiting the under construction of Rooppur power plant in Pabna.

With the first nuclear power plant at Rooppur, Bangladesh will

become the third Asian country — after India and Pakistan — to

harness the power of atoms.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh is always against nuclear

weapons and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is vocal on it in the global

arena as the pioneer of peace.

He recalled when India and Pakistan had developed nuclear bombs,

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken initiative to restrain the

nuclear race between these two South Asian nations.

Dr Momen said Sheikh Hasina’s government works for welfare of people

while Bangladesh will not involve any regional geo political issues.

The foreign minister was accompanied by Minister for Science

and Technology Yafes Osman and high official of foreign ministry

including Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

Dr Momen said though the foreign ministry was acutely engaged with

the Rooppur power plant from the begging, the visit was largely

overdrew as the foreign ministry officials did not visit the premises

before.

Noting that this is the dream project of Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina and the whole country, he said, the foreign ministry is also

actively engaged in implementation part of the project.

For negotiation with IAEA and the Russian Federation, Dr Momen said

the foreign ministry through Bangladesh Vienna mission is negotiating

for the next course of action of the project.

The foreign minister said his ministry will be engaged for security

training and transfer of technology as functioning of this plant is

continuous process.

The Taka 113,092 crore power plant on 1,062 acres of land will have

two units — Rooppur Unit-1 and Unit-2 — with a power generation

capacity of 1,200MW each. A third-generation technology is being used

to construct the plant with a five-layer security system.

The first unit is scheduled to go into commercial operation by 2023

and the second one by 2024.

BSS/ASG/TA/MRU/1952hrs