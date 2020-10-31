Armenia PM asks Putin to start talks on providing security amid Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, Oct 31, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin “urgent” consultations on providing security amid a conflict with Azerbaijan, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

“The prime minister of Armenia has asked the Russian president to begin urgent consultations with the aim of determining the kind and amount of aid which the Russian Federation can provide Armenia to ensure its security,” the ministry said in a statement.