Belgium imposes ‘more severe’ lockdown rules

BRUSSELS, Oct 31, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Belgium, the country with by some measures the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak, will impose tighter lockdown rules from Monday, closing non-essential businesses and restricting household visits.

“These are last-chance measures if we want to get the figures down,” said Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, warning that the new rules would stay in place for at least a month and a half.

Belgium has the most Covid-19 cases per capita in the world and has as many hospital cases now as at the peak of the pandemic’s first wave in April.